NTA Inviting Applications For Young Professionals On Contractual Basis

NTA has invited applications from eligible candidates for engagement to the position of 'Young Professionals' (YP) on a contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the NTA for detailed information. The deadline to fill the application process for the post is December 31, 2024.



Eligibility criteria

Candidates having a degree in BE/ BTech/ MTech/ MSc Computer Science) / MCA/ MBA /LLB /LLM with minimum 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade from government recognised institute /university are eligible to apply for the post. Applicants having a two years post qualification work experience preferably in government/State government/CPSE/autonomous body/university/research institution are desirable to apply.



Candidates should not be more than 40 years of age for applying to the post.



Work description

Candidates selected for the post of Young professional will be responsible for handling exam and finance related activities. These applicants will also manage HR jobs of the NTA.



Salary

Applicants selected will be entitled for a monthly pay of Rs 60,000.

The position is for NTA Headquarters is located at New Delhi, however, NTA reserves the right to post the Young Professional to any of its regional offices, as and when situation arises.

Working hours will normally be from 9.30 am to 6 pm during week days from Monday to Saturday including half an hour lunch break in between. However, in exigencies of work, YP may be required to sit late and may also be called on Sunday and other holidays.

