NEET Admit Card Next Week

NEET 2019 Admit Card On April 15

Admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be released on April 15. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the entrance exams for engineering, medical undergraduate courses among others will release the admit card online on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the NEET admit card as and when it is released. NEET will be held on May 5 and the results will be declared on June 5. Official website to refer-nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET Scores To Have Three-Year Validity

NEET will be held in 11 languages-- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Meanwhile NEET mock tests are available on NTA portal. Candidates can download them and practice.

NEET was conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) till 2018. This is the first time, NTA will conduct the exam. So far, the agency has conducted two successive engineering entrance exams and is gearing up for other entrance tests including JNU and ICAR exams.

NEET Mandatory For Students Willing To Study MBBS Abroad: MCI Notification

The exam is held for admission to MBBS/ BDS Courses in India in Medical/ Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/ Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.

