NEET Admit Card Soon; Here's How To Download

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on April 15, 2019. NEET admit card for 2019 exam will be released on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. The candidates would need their registration details for downloading the NEET admit card from the official website. According to the official website, the examination will be held on May 5, 2019 from 2pm to 5pm. The NEET results will be declared on the NTA website on June 5, 2019.

The medium of NEET 2019 question paper will be in 11 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. The distribution of NEET question paper in various languages will be depending upon the state and the examination center will be mentioned in the NEET admit card.

Scoring and Marking Pattern

Each question carries 4 marks. For each correct answer students will secure 4 marks and for each wrong answer there will be dedication of 1 mark. So, students are advised not to attempt such questions in answer sheet for which they are not sure of.

Common Services Centres

Candidates can also avail the services of Common Services Centre (CSC). CSC scheme is a part of the ambitious National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) of Government of India and is managed at each village Panchayat level by a Village level entrepreneur (VLE).

NEET Admit Card 2019: Know how to download

Candidates can download the NEET admit card using their name, registration number, date of birth from the official NTA website ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET 2019 Preparation Tips

With exactly three weeks before the examinations students should start identifying the important topics and give extra time in covering important topics and focus on revision. Click here to read more on NEET 2019 preparation tips.

