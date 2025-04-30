NEET UG 2025: Admit Cards Released, Check Steps To Download

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG 2025). It is available on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Registered candidates can download the admit card using their application number, password, and the displayed captcha code.

The NEET UG 2025 exam will be conducted on May 5, 2025 (Sunday), in offline (pen-and-paper) mode. The test assesses students' eligibility for admission to undergraduate medical and allied courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, and BSMS.

NEET UG 2025 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the official NEET website: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link titled "Download NEET UG 2025 Admit Card"

Enter your login credentials, including your application number, date of birth or password

View your admit card

Download and save a copy for future reference



The Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) 2025) will be conducted in 13 mediums across the country for admission into undergraduate programmes for all central universities and participating universities in India for the academic year 2025-26. The exam will be held for a total of 37 subjects, including 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and one General Aptitude Test. Candidates may choose up to a maximum of five subjects, including languages and the General Aptitude Test.

Marking scheme of CUET UG 2025 exam

For Multiple Choice Questions: To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one correct answer. However, if any anomaly or discrepancy is found after the process of challenges of the key verification, it will be addressed in the following manner: