NEET UG 2025: Exam Body NTA Cracks Down On Over 100 Telegram, Instagram Channels

NEET UG 2025: In a major crackdown on misinformation related to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG) 2025, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has identified 106 Telegram and 16 Instagram accounts allegedly involved in spreading fake news about the exam, sources said. The action comes amid growing concerns over claims of paper leaks and misleading information circulating online. The Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs is investigating the matter.

Earlier, NTA had launched a dedicated portal urging the public to report any suspicious individuals or claims related to NEET. So far, nearly 1,500 reports have been received - most of them linked to Telegram channels.

"This initiative aligns with Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which aims to eliminate unfair practices in public examinations and protect the future of aspirants," the NTA said.

The suspicious claims can be reported until 5pm on May 4, 2025, it added.

The NEET UG 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on May 4 in a single shift from 2pm to 5pm. The exam city slips and admit cards have been released.

The candidates can download their admit cards using their login credentials from the website neet.nta.nic.in.

In case of facing any difficulty in downloading the admit card for NEET (UG) - 2025, candidates are advised to reach out to NTA at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or e-mail at neetug2025@nta.ac.in.