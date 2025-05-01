Advertisement

NEET UG 2025: Exam Body NTA Cracks Down On Over 100 Telegram, Instagram Channels

NEET UG 2025: The action comes amid growing concerns over claims of paper leaks and misleading information circulating online.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
NEET UG 2025: Exam Body NTA Cracks Down On Over 100 Telegram, Instagram Channels
NEET UG 2025: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 4 in a single shift from 2pm to 5pm.
Education Result

NEET UG 2025: In a major crackdown on misinformation related to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG) 2025, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has identified 106 Telegram and 16 Instagram accounts allegedly involved in spreading fake news about the exam, sources said. The action comes amid growing concerns over claims of paper leaks and misleading information circulating online. The Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs is investigating the matter.

Earlier, NTA had launched a dedicated portal urging the public to report any suspicious individuals or claims related to NEET. So far, nearly 1,500 reports have been received - most of them linked to Telegram channels.

"This initiative aligns with Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which aims to eliminate unfair practices in public examinations and protect the future of aspirants," the NTA said.

The suspicious claims can be reported until 5pm on May 4, 2025, it added.

The NEET UG 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on May 4 in a single shift from 2pm to 5pm. The exam city slips and admit cards have been released.

The candidates can download their admit cards using their login credentials from the website neet.nta.nic.in.

In case of facing any difficulty in downloading the admit card for NEET (UG) - 2025, candidates are advised to reach out to NTA at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or e-mail at neetug2025@nta.ac.in.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
NEET UG 2025, NEET UG 2025 Admit Card, NEET 2025 Updates
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now