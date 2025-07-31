NEET PG 2025 Admit Card Released, Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2025 Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the admit card for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2025. Candidates can download hall tickets by visiting the official website, nbe.edu.in. The exam will be conducted on August 3, 2025.

Steps To Download NEET PG Admit Card

Go to the official website, nbe.edu.in.

Under the Entrance Examination section, click on " NEET-PG 2025".

Then, click on Admit Card 2025.

Enter your login credentials.

Click on "Submit".

Download Admit Card

Save and print the slip for future reference

NEET PG Exam 2025 Admission Process

The admission process for NEET PG involves several steps:

Registration and Application: Aspiring candidates must register and fill out the online application form, providing all necessary details and documents.

Admit Card Download: Once the application process is complete, candidates can download their NEET PG admit card, which is required to appear for the exam.

Exam Day: Candidates must appear for the NEET PG exam on the designated date, which is a crucial step in the admission process.

Result Announcement: After the exam, the results are announced, and candidates who qualify must register for NEET PG online counseling.

Seat Allotment: The seat allotment result is announced, informing candidates about their assigned colleges and courses.

Admission Formalities: Finally, candidates must report to their assigned college and complete the admission formalities to secure their seat.