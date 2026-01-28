Haryana NEET PG 2025: Round 3 Registration Begins For MD & MS Courses

Pt. BD Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHSR), Rohtak, Haryana, has opened registration for Round 3 of NEET PG 2025 counselling from January 27. This round aims to fill the remaining vacant seats in postgraduate medical programmes, including MD, MS, Post-MBBS DNB, and diploma courses, left unfilled after the previous counselling rounds.

The counselling is being organised by the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana.

Candidates who have qualified NEET PG 2025 and fulfill the Haryana state eligibility criteria are eligible to participate. The entire registration, choice filling, and counselling process is conducted online through the official Haryana NEET PG counselling portal, where all important notifications, merit lists and seat allotment results will also be published.

Eligible candidates who want to participate in Round 3 must complete registration and choice locking before the designated deadline. The seat allotment result for this round is scheduled to be announced on February 8, 2025. The process of allotment will consider NEET PG rank together with available seats and reservation policies and candidate preferences which were submitted.

The online counselling fee must be paid by applicants who want to participate in the process. The fee for state quota seats in government colleges and government-aided colleges is Rs 25,000 for candidates who choose that option while the Haryana domicile candidates from SC and SCD and BCA and BCB and EWS and PwBD categories must pay a reduced fee of Rs 12,500.

The registration fee for students who want to apply for both state quota and management quota seats in private medical schools or universities amounts to Rs 2 lakh. Candidates who fail to pay their required fees will lose their eligibility for Round 3 counselling process.

Candidates who registered in Round 1 or Round 2 do not need to register again. Candidates who received seat allotments in the past must use the online system to express their willingness about seat upgrades; otherwise, they will not be able to do so.