Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Revised Schedule Released, Check Important Dates Here

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana has released the revised NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule for round 1. According to the revised schedule, the registration for round 1 counselling will end on November 23, 2025. Candidates can check and download the revised counselling schedule on the official website hry.online-counselling.co.in.

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2025: Important Dates

The editing of information online, submission of choices and the choice-locking facility will be available till November 23, 2025.

Seats will be allotted provisionally on November 24, 2025. The grievances on the provisional list and the revised list will be handled on the same day.

Students who accept their seat allotment result will be required to pay the tuition fee on the admission web portal between November 24 and November 28, 2025 (5 pm). Those with fee paid will be required to complete the Physical Document verification process between November 29 and December 1, 2025.

Downloading of Provisional admission letter after successful document verification will be held between November 30 and December 2, 2025. Candidates must ensure to join their allotted college before December 2, 2025 (5 pm).

Candidates must make sure to mandatorily visit the admission committee for successful candidature. "The personal appearance of the candidates along with all original documents in front of the Admission committee at Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak is mandatory failing which his/her candidature will not be considered." the official notification read.