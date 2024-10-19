Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2024: Registration Begins, Check Key Details

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2024: Haryana's National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 counselling registration has begun. Those who have cleared the exam are eligible to apply. They can register for counselling by visiting the official website. The counselling will be conducted in three rounds. The number of counselling rounds may vary depending on the availability of vacant seats in each course.

Registration Fees

Candidates participating in Haryana NEET PG 2024 counselling are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee. Reserved category candidates from Haryana, including SC, BC, PwBD, and EWS, must pay Rs 1,250, while general category candidates must pay Rs 2,500.

Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website, hry.online-counselling.co.in

Select the "Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2024" link on the homepage.

Complete the registration process by entering the required details in the application form.

After submitting the form, print a copy for your records.

Required Documents