NEET PG Counselling 2024 Cut-Off Percentile Lowered For All Categories, Check Details

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a significant reduction in the cut-off percentile for NEET PG Counselling 2024. The decision, taken by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in consultation with the National Medical Commission (NMC), aims to expand the pool of eligible candidates.

NEET PG Counselling 2024: The revised eligibility criteria

General/EWS Category: Candidates securing 15 percentile and above can participate in the counselling.

SC/ST/OBC/PwD Category: Candidates securing 10 percentile and above are eligible to participate.

The Medical Counselling Committee has advised candidates to stay updated by visiting its official website, and the NBE website for further information, including the counselling schedule and scorecard details.

The Round 3 seat allotment result for NEET PG 2024 is expected to be released on January 4, 2025. Registered candidates can check the results on the MCC website.

For more details, candidates can refer to the official notice.