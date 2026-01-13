NEET PG Counselling Cut-off Slashed To 0 Percentile For Reserved Categories

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Cut-off: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has revised the cut-off scores for NEET-PG 2025 following directions from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The NEET-PG 2025 results were earlier declared on August 19, 2025, and the Ministry, in its letter dated January 9, 2026, approved a lowering of the minimum qualifying percentiles for candidates participating in the third round of counseling for the 2025-26 academic session.

The revised qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2025, for the academic session 2025-26, are as follows:

"NEET-PG 2025 ranks remain unchanged as published on August 19, 2025. Eligibility is provisional and will be verified through MBBS/FMGE aggregate marks, Face ID, or biometric checks at the time of admission," NBEMS said.

The NBEMS also clarified that aggregate marks in all MBBS Professional examinations or FMGE, as provided in the NEET-PG application form, will be verified against original credentials at admission. Scorecards will indicate these aggregate marks if they were used to resolve ties in NEET-PG 2025 ranks.

"If the information provided in the application form is found incorrect and has been used to resolve a tie, the candidate's NEET-PG 2025 candidature will be cancelled," the board added.

Candidates found using unfair means at any stage of the exam will face penal action by NBEMS, MCC, or the counseling authority. Any such candidates declared successful will have their results or candidature cancelled.

For queries, candidates are advised to contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or via their Communication Web Portal.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) official website for updates on counseling.