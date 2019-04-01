NEET 2019 Next Month; A 30-Day Preparation Strategy By Experts

NEET medical entrance exam will be held on May 5.

National Testing Agency or NTA will be organising its first ever NEET, a national level entrance examination for admission to various medical and dental colleges in the country, on May 5. National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Unit (NEET) exam will be held in a single shift on May from 2 pm to 5 pm. According to experts, NEET preparation needs a well-planned strategy and understanding on the subjects based on which the questions are going to be asked.

NDTV talked to Navin C Joshi, academic head and VP (NEET and JEE) at Gradeup and Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, Educational Content Head, Toppr, on how to design an effective strategy for NEET 2019 preparation.

Practice. Practice. Practice

Both the experts have asked the aspirants to do proper practice before the exams.

"Aspirants must have the complete knowledge of syllabus and exam pattern. You should be well versed with the changes that occur in NCERT book. You don't need to prepare anything extra, outside the NCERT for NEET 2019," says Mr Joshi.

"Take daily mock tests, and solve previous years' papers in an exam like setting. During mock tests, focus on higher accuracy instead of attempting a higher number of questions carelessly since NEET has negative marking," says Mr Ratrey.

Revision

They also suggested to do proper revision of areas you have gone through in your preparation.

"Revise topics where you make repeated mistakes," Mr Ratrey while Mr Joshi wants you to 'Revise with the help of own handwritten short notes, flow charts and diagrams'.

A master strategy

When asked about a strategy for preparing the examination in next one month, Mr. Joshi has put forward a master strategy.

"Start with Biology section and try to complete Biology in 40- 45 minutes, i.e. 90 questions in 45 minutes with an accuracy level of about 290-300 marks. Then start with Inorganic Chemistry and Organic Chemistry portion. This will leave you with enough time for calculation based questions of Physical Chemistry and Physics, this technique also increases your accuracy level in the exam," he proposed.

Read: NEET Mandatory For Students Willing To Study MBBS Abroad: MCI Notification

Mr Ratrey wants you to get your doubts solved as soon as they occur. "Use better learning apps that resolve your doubts on chat, instantly, 24x7," he advises.



On exam day

"During the exam, keep your mind calm, stay confident even if you face a few tough questions," tells Mr Ratrey while Mr Joshi underlines the candidates must 'avoid guesswork for preventing negative marking'.

