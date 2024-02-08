NEET Undergraduate 2024: Registration Likely To Start Within 24 Hours, Check Details

NEET UG 2024: The examination is scheduled to take place on May 5.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the registration process for the National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 is expected to start within the next 24 hours. The examination is scheduled to take place on May 5.

NEET UG assesses candidates in four subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, and Botany, each divided into sections A and B. Section A comprises 35 questions worth 140 marks, while section B contains 15 questions worth 40 marks. The examination holds a total score of 720 marks.

NEET UG 2024 Registration Steps:

Go to the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, select the NEET UG 2024 registration link.

Choose the option for new registration and input personal information, including name, date of birth, gender, mobile number, and email address.

Once registered, sign in using the provided application number and password.

Fill out the application form.

Submit it along with the required fees.

Download the registration form for future use.

Successful NEET UG candidates are eligible for the All India Quota and other quotas under State Governments/Institutes, regardless of the examination medium, provided they meet other eligibility criteria. English-medium candidates receive the answer booklet in English only, while Hindi-medium candidates receive a bilingual test booklet in English and Hindi. NEET UG 2023 will be held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Odia, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Urdu, Malayalam, Assamese, Telugu, Kannada, and Punjabi.

Candidates with disabilities (PwBD) are entitled to a scribe if physically impaired and certified by a government healthcare institution authority. They also receive an additional hour for a three-hour exam, regardless of whether they use the scribe facility.

NEET UG 2024 Age Limit:

Candidates must be at least 17 years old at the time of admission or will reach that age by December 31 of the year of their admission to the starting year of UG medical courses.

Countries accepting NEET scores include Russia, Kazakhstan, Poland, Nepal, and Bangladesh.