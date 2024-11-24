Maharashtra NEET PG 2024: Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow, Check Details

Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 Counselling: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) will close the choice-filling window for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 tomorrow.

Eligible and interested candidates can participate in the counselling by visiting the official portal, medical2024.mahacet.org/NEET-PGM-2024.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2024: Important Dates

Declaration of First Selection List (CAP-1) of NEET PG 2024: November 28, 2024

Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque/Online mode at the allotted college: November 29, 2024, to December 3, 2024, up to 5.30pm

However, CAP Round 2 counselling will start on December 16 and conclude on December 20. CAP Round 3 counselling will start on January 3 and conclude on January 20, 2025.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2024: Steps to Fill Choices



Step 1. Visit the official website, medical2024.mahacet.org

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the NEET PG 2024 counselling link

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen

Step 4. Enter your registration number and other required details

Step 5. Submit your choice of colleges and other preferences

Step 6. Save and download the page for further use

NEET UG 2024 saw a total of 2,82,051 candidates from Maharashtra registering for the exam, with 2,75,442 appearing and 1,42,829 qualifying.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling website.