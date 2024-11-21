21-Year-Old Labourer Earning Just Rs 300 A Day Cracks NEET, Success Story Goes Viral

A 21-year-old student from West Bengal has defied all odds to crack the NEET 2024 exam with a score of 677 out of 720, despite facing immense financial hardships. Sarfaraz, who works as a labourer to support his family, has become an inspiring figure in his village. He has been lifting 400 bricks daily, working from 6am to 2pm for the last two years, to fund his education and contribute to his family's needs. His journey to success has been filled with struggles, including being bullied for working while studying.

In a video shared by Physics Wallah, Alakh Pandey, the founder, is seen visiting Sarfaraz, advocating for underprivileged students. Alakh Sir highlighted the disparity between the opportunities available to wealthy students and those who struggle to meet basic needs, saying, "Lack of money causes indifference... one student lives in a city and studies in an AC room, while another picks up stones and works as a daily wage labourer to study." He praised Sarfaraz's determination, comparing his struggle to a boxer fighting with one hand tied behind his back, yet emerging victorious.

The video of their interaction, which has received over 1.3 million views and 100k likes, shows Sarfaraz recalling his difficult past, including how people around him questioned his labour despite his academic efforts. Sarfaraz's emotional story has also been shared widely, with another video, now with 5.3 million views and 504k likes, capturing his heartfelt words.

Sarfaraz's family, living in a house built under the PM Awas Yojana, has supported his dreams despite their challenges. His mother shared a touching memory: "Our house did not have a roof, and to make sure Sarfaraz didn't get cold, I used to sit with him all night," she recalled, further emphasizing the sacrifices made to help Sarfaraz pursue his education.

Sarfaraz faced a major setback when an accident in 2022 prevented him from attending the NDA interview. His dream of joining the NDA began in 10th grade, but financial constraints delayed his progress. He remembers borrowing a phone from his teacher to watch preparation videos for the exam. Although he cleared the first phase in 2022, the accident a month before the interview prevented him from advancing to the final stage.

During the pandemic, with government support, he purchased a phone and began preparing for NEET using YouTube videos, including those by Alakh Pandey. Sarfaraz later enrolled in a Physics Wallah course after waiting for discounts, a decision that proved crucial to his success.

Despite securing a spot in a dental college, Sarfaraz had to quit due to the lack of hostel facilities and financial constraints. However, his determination remained unwavering. He cleared NEET 2024 and secured a seat at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College in Kolkata.

Touched by his perseverance, Alakh Pandey gifted Sarfaraz a new phone, lent him rS 5 lakh, and promised to cover his college fees.

"This Rs 5 lakh is not a gift but a loan; repay it by helping another needy person like you in the future," Alakh Sir told Sarfaraz.

Sarfaraz is now seen as a mentor to many young children, offering them hope and guidance in the face of adversity.