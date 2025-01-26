NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Results Declared, Check Details

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 seat allotment results. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check the results by visiting the official website, mcc.admissions.nic.in.

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Results: Steps To Check

Step 1. Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in

Step 2. Navigate to the "PG Medical Counselling" section

Step 3. Click on the "NEET PG Counselling round 3 seat allotment results" link

Step 4. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5. Check the result and download it

Step 6. Take a hard copy for future reference

NEET PG counselling 2024: Documents Required For Verification

Allotment letter

NEET PG admit card

Date of birth certificate (if not included in the matriculation certificate)

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

Passport-size photographs (same as affixed on the application form)

Proof of identity (Aadhaar/PAN/Driving License/Passport)

Additional certificates, if applicable (SC/ST Certificate, OBC-NCL Certificate, Disability Certificate, EWS Certificate)

Candidates should also review the specific requirements of their allotted college, as additional documents may be necessary.

The NEET PG 2024 exam was conducted on August 11 in two shifts-from 9.30am to 12.30pm and from 3.30pm to 7pm-for a total of 228,540 candidates. It was held across 170 cities nationwide at 416 centres. In the first shift, 107,959 of the 114,276 registered candidates appeared, while in the second shift, 108,177 of the 114,264 registered candidates attended. The results were declared on August 23.