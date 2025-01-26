NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Seat Allotment Results Declared, Check Details

NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 3 Results: Steps To Check
Step 1. Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in
Step 2. Navigate to the "PG Medical Counselling" section
Step 3. Click on the "NEET PG Counselling round 3 seat allotment results" link
Step 4. You will be redirected to a new page
Step 5. Check the result and download it
Step 6. Take a hard copy for future reference
NEET PG counselling 2024: Documents Required For Verification
- Allotment letter
- NEET PG admit card
- Date of birth certificate (if not included in the matriculation certificate)
- Class 10 and 12 mark sheets
- Passport-size photographs (same as affixed on the application form)
- Proof of identity (Aadhaar/PAN/Driving License/Passport)
- Additional certificates, if applicable (SC/ST Certificate, OBC-NCL Certificate, Disability Certificate, EWS Certificate)
Candidates should also review the specific requirements of their allotted college, as additional documents may be necessary.
The NEET PG 2024 exam was conducted on August 11 in two shifts-from 9.30am to 12.30pm and from 3.30pm to 7pm-for a total of 228,540 candidates. It was held across 170 cities nationwide at 416 centres. In the first shift, 107,959 of the 114,276 registered candidates appeared, while in the second shift, 108,177 of the 114,264 registered candidates attended. The results were declared on August 23.