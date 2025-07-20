"I Started Crying...": After Two Failures, NEET Aspirant Writes Emotional Letter, Internet Reacts

A 21-year-old NEET aspirant's emotional handwritten letter has struck a chord on social media after being shared on Reddit. The post has triggered a wave of support online, with users opening up about their own struggles and offering words of encouragement.

Posted by Reddit user @underskore69, the letter reflects the young student's mental health struggles after failing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) twice. Despite clearing Class 12 and joining a Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma) course, the student wrote that he never intended to pursue this path.

The post was shared with the caption: "I started crying after writing the last line. (Declining mental health)"

The handwritten note reads: "21 & feeling like a failure. Passed 12th, failed NEET twice because my ignorance in college. Doing BPharma, a course which I never thought of doing if we visit just 1 year back. Preparing for NEET again but I don't that interest or spark now which kept me hooked everytime I used to motivate me work harder to become doctor. Maybe it is because of repeated failures."

"Failure in cracking NEET, in getting my dream profession, failure in earning respect. Day by day, living in this home is getting harder for me. For my parents I'm just a failure & unemployed person, " he continued.

The post ended with a question: "Can I do something about this or just let the time heal?"

While NDTV cannot verify the authenticity of the letter, it has resonated widely with users, especially NEET aspirants who have faced similar challenges.

Support Pours In Online

One user wrote: "You're too young at 21 to call yourself a failure. Go for a day out, eat something you love, watch a movie or whatever you like, you need to relax. Just focus on your college and NEET prep. It's going to be okay, don't worry, just put in work and relax, it's not too late yet."

Another added: "Everybody fails. Let it teach you, not break you. Start again, analyse mistakes. Fix it. Learn. Grow. Succeed. Best of luck."

A third user shared their own story: "Me too failed NEET twice and now doing BPharmacy from a college in my hometown living with my parents. Even in my nightmares I have never thought of this situation that I will end up in. No social life, no good friends, nothing... I literally have no interest in my current course. It's crazy to know how one single exam can shatter our lives to such an extent. I'm just tired of everything..."

The letter has opened up a wider conversation about academic pressure, mental health, and the toll competitive exams take on young students in India.