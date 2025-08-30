Handshakes, Smiles, Performances: How PM Modi Was Welcomed By Indian Diaspora In China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora on Saturday as he arrived at Binhai International Airport in Tianjin for a two-day official visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China. He was greeted by senior Chinese and Indian officials.

This marks PM Modi's first visit to China in seven years.

Members enthusiastically greeted him and chanted "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" to express admiration and support.

Later on, PM Modi enjoyed a performance by Chinese artists playing Indian classical musical instruments like sitar, santoor and tabla at the hotel. The performers have been learning Indian classical music and dance for years.

Zhang Jinghu, a member of the dance group said,"I have learnt Odissi from my childhood days. I later also learnt it from an Indian guru...I like it. I learnt it for years and also became a performer as well as a teacher...I feel classical dance is like an ocean. If you want to learn it, you have to take it deep, you have to learn many stories...I introduced these things to China's students and they love it. They want to learn it for long and deep...It is an honour to perform in front of him (PM Modi). This is the first time I will see him. It is so exciting. This is a very good chance", per a report by ANI.

PM Modi will attend the SCO Summit on Sunday, August 31, and hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines. He will also meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during the summit.

The SCO comprises 10 members - India, Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

The summit is significant for India, as it comes after the United States' 50 per cent tariffs took effect. Of these, a 25 per cent tariff was imposed on New Delhi for buying Russian oil.

India and China have taken several steps to smoothen the creases in the relations. Both sides have agreed to resume direct flights, resume trade through Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh, and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim, facilitate visas to tourists, businesses, media and other visitors in both directions.