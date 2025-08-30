Teacher Saves 19-Year-Old NEET Student From Dying By Suicide In Jaipur

A teacher saved a 19-year-old NEET aspirant who attempted to end her life by jumping off the terrace of a coaching institute here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday in Mahesh Nagar when the student, who stays at a PG accommodation, climbed to the terrace of the three-storey coaching centre in a bid to end her life, they said.

As people on the road noticed the girl and raised an alarm, the teachers of the institute rushed to the terrace. One of the faculty members managed to catch hold of the girl from behind just as she prepared to jump and pulled her to safety despite her attempts to resist, police said, adding that the girl was brought down safely and later counselled.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the student from Rajasthan's Churu had skipped some tests at the institute recently.

On Friday afternoon, her family members visited the institute to inquire about her studies, after which she reportedly became upset and went to the terrace, police said.

