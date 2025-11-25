NEET Aspirant, 21, Dies After Falling From Moving Train In Rajasthan

A 21-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died after falling from a moving train near the Keshoraipatan railway station in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Deepak Kumar, hailing from Patna, Bihar, had been preparing for NEET at a coaching institute in Kota and was living in a hostel in Indra Colony.

His sister, who is also preparing for the exam, lives in a separate girls' hostel, they said.

Circle Inspector Hansraj said Deepak and his sister boarded a train for their hometown from Kota railway station around 11.45 pm on Monday.

While his sister was asleep, he went to the toilet and is suspected to have slipped from the gate near Khedi railway gate and fallen on the tracks, the officer said.

Railway staff and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel found him severely injured near the tracks around 5 am on Tuesday and took him to MBS Hospital in Kota, where he died during treatment, Inspector Hansraj said.

His sister realised he was missing when the train reached Mathura, where they were to deboard and take another train for Patna.

She called him repeatedly but received no response, and then informed GRP officials and railway staff, he added.

The officer ruled out suicide, saying prima facie it appears to be an accident. A case has been registered to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The body was handed over to his sister and a relative after a post-mortem, police said.

Deepak's hostel warden informed that he left his room around 8.30 pm on Monday without informing him about his travel plans.

