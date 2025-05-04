Advertisement
Day Before Exam, NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota

The student was scheduled to take the NEET-UG exam that will be held at various centres across the country on Sunday.

Read Time: 2 mins
Kota:

NEET aspirant allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from an iron grille of her room in Parshavnath area ahead of the national medical entrance exam scheduled on Sunday, police said.

While refusing to disclose the name of the student, circle inspector at Kunhadi police station Arvind Bhardwaj told PTI that the girl was under 18 years of age and hailed from Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh.

She had been living with her parents in Kota for the past several years and preparing for NEET-UG at a coaching institute.

The girl used her scarf to hang herself from an iron grille in her room on Saturday evening. The family members were reportedly at home at the time of the incident and found her dead around 9 pm.

No suicide note was recovered from her room, he said, adding the body has been sent for postmortem.

Notably, this is the 14th case of suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year since January this year. A total of 17 cases of suicide by coaching students were reported in Kota last year. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

