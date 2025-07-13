Veteran Telugu Actor And Ex BJP MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao Dies At 83

Veteran Telugu film actor and former BJP MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao died at the age of 83 due to prolonged illness at his residence in Filmnagar in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The actor died in the early hours of Monday, two days after his 83rd birthday.

Born in Kankipadu in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Mr Rao made his debut with 'Pranam Khareedhu' in 1978. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he acted in over 750 films across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages, gaining fame for his versatile performances, particularly in villainous and character roles.

Some of his notable films include 'Aha Naa Pellanta!,' 'Pratigatana,' 'Khaidi Number 786,' 'Shiva,' and 'Yamaleela.'

He was a recipient of numerous awards, including the Padma Shri in 2015 for his immense contribution to Indian cinema, and nine Nandi Awards.

Beyond his acting career, he also served as a BJP MLA from the Vijayawada East Assembly constituency from 1999 to 2004. The Telugu film industry is mourning the loss of the legendary actor, with tributes pouring in from colleagues and fans.