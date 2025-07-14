Jr NTR Schools Fan For Chanting His Name At Kota Srinivasa Rao's Funeral. Watch

Jr NTR paid his last respects to veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who died in Hyderabad on July 13. After attending the funeral, Jr NTR addressed the media. While he was talking to media, some fans chanted his name, leaving him angry.

What's Happening

In a viral video, Jr NTR is seen addressing the press after attending the funeral.

He left the press briefing after his fans chanted his name, leaving him embarrassed.

He came back and schooled a fan for chanting his name.

"No, say Jai Kota Srinivasa Rao," said Jr NTR after pointing at a fan.

The video drew Internet's love. One wrote, "What a gesture of respect." "NTR - great words about Kota garu," another user wrote. Meanwhile, a third comment reads, "Love you, Anna."

At the funeral, SS Rajamouli, reportedly, also lost his cool after a fan tried to click a selfie with him.

Kota Srinivasa Rao Death

Kota Srinivasa Rao was battling a prolonged illness in recent days.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and actor-producer Vishnu Manchu paid heartfelt tributes to the late actor on social media.

Chiranjeevi took to his X handle and wrote in Telugu, "The news of the passing of legendary actor and multi-talented personality Sri Kota Srinivasa Rao garu has deeply saddened me. We both began our film careers together with the movie Praanam Khareedu. Since then, he acted in hundreds of films, portraying a wide range of characters. With his distinctive and unique style, Sri Kota captured the hearts of Telugu audiences and became a permanent fixture in their memories."

He added, "Whether it was a comedic villain, a serious antagonist, or a supporting role, every character he played was performed so brilliantly that only he could have done them justice. His recent personal tragedy within the family affected him emotionally in a profound way. The absence of a gifted actor like Sri Kota Srinivasa Rao is an irreplaceable loss to the film industry and to all cinema lovers. Praying for peace to his soul, I extend my deepest condolences to his family members, well-wishers and fans."

Actor and producer Vishnu Manchu also expressed his grief by posting a tribute along with a photo of Kota Srinivasa Rao.

In A Nutshell

Jr NTR schooled a fan for chanting his name at the funeral of veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao.