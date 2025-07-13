Kota Srinivasa Rao Dies At 83: Emotional Tributes From Chiranjeevi, Vishnu Manchu And Others

Veteran Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao died on Sunday at the age of 83 at his residence in Filmnagar, Hyderabad.

What's Happening

Kota Srinivasa Rao had been battling a prolonged illness in recent days.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and actor-producer Vishnu Manchu paid heartfelt tributes to the late actor on social media.

Chiranjeevi took to his X handle and wrote in Telugu, "The news of the passing of legendary actor and multi-talented personality Sri Kota Srinivasa Rao garu has deeply saddened me. We both began our film careers together with the movie Praanam Khareedu. Since then, he acted in hundreds of films, portraying a wide range of characters. With his distinctive and unique style, Sri Kota captured the hearts of Telugu audiences and became a permanent fixture in their memories."

He added, "Whether it was a comedic villain, a serious antagonist, or a supporting role, every character he played was performed so brilliantly that only he could have done them justice. His recent personal tragedy within the family affected him emotionally in a profound way. The absence of a gifted actor like Sri Kota Srinivasa Rao is an irreplaceable loss to the film industry and to all cinema lovers. Praying for peace to his soul, I extend my deepest condolences to his family members, well-wishers and fans."

Actor and producer Vishnu Manchu also expressed his grief by posting a tribute along with a photo of Kota Srinivasa Rao.

He wrote, "A Legend Beyond Words. My heart is heavy with the loss of Sri. Kota Srinivas garu. A phenomenal actor, an unmatched talent, and a man whose presence lit up every frame he was in. Whether it was a serious role, a villain, or comedy - he brought life into every character with a rare mastery that only a few are blessed with."

He added, "I had the good fortune of working with him in quite a few films, and I grew up watching him in many more. His work shaped my admiration for cinema. To his family, my deepest condolences. We may have lost him physically, but his art, his laughter, and his soul will live on in every scene he graced. Rest in peace, sir. You will be missed. You will be remembered. Always."

Background

A respected figure in Indian cinema, Kota Srinivasa Rao hailed from the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh and began his film career with the 1978 film Pranam Khareedu.

Over more than four decades, he acted in over 750 films and became a revered name in Telugu cinema.