24-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Found Dead In Hostel Room In Kota

A 24-year-old NEET aspirant from Odisha was found dead in his hostel room in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar on Saturday, police said.

The student, identified as Roshan Kumar Patro (24), a resident of Abhayapur in Ganjam district, Odisha, had been preparing for the NEET exam at a coaching institute and was staying at a hostel in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar.

The student was found dead in suspicious circumstances around noon on Saturday, Jawahar Nagar police station Circle Inspector, Ramlaxman, said, adding that Roshan was found lying on his bed with vomit around his mouth.

He was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead after examination, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the FSL team visited the room where the body was found and collected necessary evidence for the investigation.

The reason behind the student's death is yet to be ascertained, the officer said, adding the body has been placed in the mortuary for the post-mortem, which will be conducted after the arrival of his family members, who have been notified of his passing. Roshan came to Kota in 2025 and resided in room 407 on the fourth floor of the hostel, while his cousin was staying in another room on the fifth floor, the police said.

When Roshan did not show up for lunch at noon, his cousin went to check on him. After receiving no response to repeated calls and knocks on the door, he informed the warden, who unlocked the room with a spare key and discovered Roshan lying on the bed, police stated further.

"The cause of death will become clear only after the post-mortem report and further inquiry into the matter," the circle inspector said.

