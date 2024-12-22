NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Check Schedule For Special Stray Vacancy Round 3

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the schedule for NEET UG 2024 special stray vacancy round 3 counselling, aimed at filling vacant All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota seats in MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing. Registration for the round 3 special stray vacancy counselling is now complete.

NEET UG 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round 3: Choice Filling Details



According to the official schedule, the choice-filling process for NEET UG 2024 special stray vacancy round 3 will begin on December 23 at 11am. Registered candidates can access the choice-filling window on the official website. The deadline for locking choices is December 24 at 11am.



Applicants must log in using their NEET UG roll number, password, and security pin to access the choice-filling portal.



Seat allotments will be based on the applicant's rank, preferences, reservation policies, and seat availability.

Seat Allotment And Reporting

Seat Allotment Process: The MCC will begin the seat allotment process on December 24, and results will be announced the same day.

Reporting to Assigned College: Candidates must report to their allotted colleges starting December 26, with the final reporting deadline set for December 30 at 5pm.

MCC NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Documents Required

Applicants must carry the following documents for verification during the counselling process: