NEET UG Counselling 2024: Special Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out, Check Details

NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the schedule for the counselling special stray vacancy round. The registration will begin on November 20 and end on November 21. The seat allotment result will be announced on November 23. Those who secure a seat in the special stray vacancy round will need to report to the designated colleges between November 25 and 30. Candidates will need to carry the original copies of the required documents.

NEET UG Counselling 2024 Special Stray Vacancy Round: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website of NEET Counselling

Select the special stray vacancy round registration link on the homepage

Input the required details

Submit and pay the application fees

Download the application form for further use.

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Special Stray Vacancy Round - Required Documents

NEET UG rank card.

Certificates and mark sheets for Classes 10 and 12.

Recent passport-size photograph.

Category certificate issued by a government-authorized authority (if applicable).

PwD certificate (if applicable).

A valid government-issued ID proof.

The NEET UG 2024 exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), took place on May 5 in pen-and-paper format across 557 cities in India. According to the MCC's counselling schedule, the All India Quota (15%), Deemed and Central Universities, All AIIMS Institutes, and JIPMER (Puducherry and Karaikal) will cover four counselling rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and the Online Stray Vacancy Round.