NEET 2020 Preparation: Important Topics And Chapters

The NTA has recently clarified that there has been no change in the exam syllabus for NEET UG 2020.

"For the students who are appearing this year for NEET exam has got extra time they should feel this as blessing in disguise and it is the golden time to make your weak topics strong and revise class 11th thoroughly," says Vishnu Dutt Sharma, CEO of Vidyamandir Classes. He was talking to NDTV in context of NEET 2020 exam is being postponed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and the extended preparation time the candidates have in their hands now.



According to the announcement made by the NTA or National Testing Agency, the NEET or National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, which is being held for admissions to medical colleges across the country, will now be held (tentatively) in the last week of May.

The NTA has recently clarified that there has been no change in the exam syllabus for NEET UG 2020. The Agency referred to some fake notice being circulated that NEET syllabus had been changed.

NDTV talked to Mr Sharma on how to prepare for NEET exam making use of the time available now and in the process he suggested some important topics and chapters to go through while preparing for the exam.

NEET 2020: Important topics and chapters

Mr Sharma suggested these important topics and chapters:

Physics:

Modern Physics & Semiconductor devices, Magnetism & matter, Current electricity, newton laws System of particles & rotation motion.

Chemistry:

Chemical bonding & molecular structure, s & P block elements, Equilibrium, Chemical Kinetics, d & f block elements.

Biology:

Biological classification, plant kingdom, animal kingdom, cell, human health & disease, ecosystem, principle of inheritance & variation, Human reproduction

"Don't forget to take a mock test daily and if you don't have mock tests attempt previous year papers," said Mr Sharma.

(With Inputs from Vishnu Dutt Sharma, CEO of Vidyamandir Classes)

