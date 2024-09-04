NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Registration For Round 2 To Begin Tomorrow, Check Details

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to start the registration process for the second round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2024 tomorrow. Candidates who have qualified for the undergraduate medical entrance exam can register for the counselling process for MBBS, BDS, and BSc (Nursing) courses on the official website of the MCC, mcc.nic.in. Students can register for the counselling until September 10.

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Steps To Register

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Click on 'Round 2 Online Registration for UG Counselling 2024'

A new page will open.

Enter your Roll Number and Password to log in, then click on 'Sign In'

Click on the choice filling section and enter your preferred choices for allotment

Lock the choices

Save and click on 'Submit'

NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 2: Schedule

Choice Filling/ Locking: September 6, 2024, to September 10, 2024 (till 11:55 p.m. as per Server Time)

Processing of Seat Allotment: September 11, 2024, to September 12, 2024

Result: September 13, 2024

Reporting/Joining: September 14, 2024, to September 20, 2024

Verification of Joined Candidates' Data by Institutes & Sharing of Data by MCC: September 21, 2024, to September 22, 2024

The counselling is underway for the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges across the country. The counselling is also being held for 1,000 BDS seats, in addition to Ayush and nursing seats.

The MCC will conduct counselling for the 15 percent All-India Quota seats, 100 percent seats of all AIIMS, JIPMER Pondicherry, all central university seats, and 100 percent deemed university seats.