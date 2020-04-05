NEET 2020: Expert Suggestions On How To Prepare For Medical Entrance

NEET will now be held (tentatively) in the last week of May.

"To ace the NEET, only one thing is required - that is speed with accuracy - as you have to do one question in one minute as many students were lagging in practice for the same and this is a blessing in disguise that you have got more time to revise and practice," says Vishnu Dutt Sharma, CEO of Vidyamandir Classes. Mr Sharma was speaking on the context of NEET exam is being postponed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and the extended preparation time the candidates have in their hands now.

According to the announcement made by the NTA or National Testing Agency, the NEET exam, which is being held as a national eligibility-cum-entrance test for admissions to medical colleges across the country, will now be held (tentatively) in the last week of May.

NDTV talked to Mr Sharma on how to prepare for NEET exam making use of the time available now.

He asked the students who are vying for medical admission to concentrate on four points.

Check those four points here:

1. How to prepare for NEET within remaining period of time

For the students who are appearing this year has got extra time they should feel this as blessing in disguise and it is the golden time to make your weak topics strong and revise class 11th thoroughly. Don't forget to take a mock test daily and if you don't have mock tests attempt previous year papers.

2. Important subject and chapters

Physics: Modern Physics & Semiconductor devices, Magnetism & matter, Current electricity, newton laws System of particles & rotation motion.

Chemistry: Chemical bonding & molecular structure, s & P block elements, Equilibrium, Chemical Kinetics, d & f block elements.

Biology: biological classification, plant kingdom, animal kingdom, cell, human health & disease, ecosystem, principle of inheritance & variation, Human reproduction

3. How to prepare through online medium

The strong point which I want to put here is that now a days there are so many free online resources which students have started seeing them because of leisure time but these free resources can confuse you or you might land you in knowing something wrong so I advise that you should stick to the notes and resources from which you have prepared in the past year or two. If you want some eBook content than just download previous years exam papers and solve them especially topics which were weak or frequently asked.

4. Tips to keep in mind to ace NEET

To ace the NEET only one thing is required that is speed with accuracy as you have to do one question in one minute as many students were lagging in practice for the same but this is a blessing in disguise that you have got more time to revise and practice so I want each one you to take tests and try to complete in 2 hrs. 45 minutes minimum.

Analyze these papers find out your mistakes and try to improve them this is the only guru mantra at this time.

Read NCERT books of Zoology Botany and inorganic chemistry which will increase the chances of getting more questions.

(With Inputs from Vishnu Dutt Sharma, CEO of Vidyamandir Classes)

