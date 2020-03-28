NEET UG, JEE Main Postponed: How To Prepare In Lockdown

NEET UG and JEE Main preparation material is available on NTA website

NEET exam has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The NEET UG exam which is held for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses will not be held on May 3. NTA also said that presently it has proposed to hold the NEET exam in the last week of May. However, the final date would be announced later after assessing the situation.

NTA has already postponed the JEE Main April exam. JEE Main is held for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes which are offered at Central and State engineering and technology institutes.

With all educational institutes closed and a 21-day lockdown announced by the MHRD, the students have the option of studying through e-learning resources.

Students can access IIT-PAL videos from the official NTA website. IIT-PAL videos have been created by IIT professors and cover topics in Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Biology. The video lectures will help clarify concepts. The videos can be used by both JEE Main and NEET UG aspirants for preparation.

Another resource which NTA provides on its website is mock test for the different exams it conducts. Students can appear for a JEE Main mock test or a NEET UG mock test and gauge their level of preparation for the exam.

Students also have the option to study using SWAYAM platform or watch video lectures on SWAYAM Prabha channel. These platforms have courses of secondary and higher/senior secondary levels and will help students with the topics studied in class 11 and 12.

The country is in the fourth day of a 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The lockdown was announced from the midnight of March 24 as a preventive measure against spread of COVID-19 disease.

