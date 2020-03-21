MHRD's Digital Learning Resources For School Students To Use During Coronavirus 'Social Distancing'

MHRD has released list of e-learning resources for school students

While educational institutes across the country are closing and exams are being postponed in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, students and teachers are resorting to digital learning methods to study and teach. MHRD, with a view to help students continue their learning, has made a list of all the e-learning resources it provides for free.

For school students, MHRD resources have been developed by CBSE, NCERT, and state boards. School going students can find study material on the following platforms:

DIKSHA

DIKSHA is an app which has more than 80,000 e-books for classes 1 to 12 created by CBSE, NCERT, and States/UT. The books are available in multiple languages. The contents on the app can also be viewed through QR codes on textbooks. The app is available for downloading on IOS and Google Play Store.

e-PATHSHALA

e-PATHSHALA is an NCERT web portal where students can find 1886 audios, 2000 videos, 696 e-books, and 504 Flip Books for classes 1 to 12 in different languages. There is also an e-PATHSHALA app.

National Repository of Open Educational Resources (NROER)

NROER portal has 14527 files which include 401 collections, 2779 documents, 1345 interactive, 1664 audios, 2586 images, and 6153 videos, all available in different languages.

Access to all these platforms is free and students can create a login, if required, free of cost.

