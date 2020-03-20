CBSE Launches e-Content For All Subjects On DIKSHA App

DIKSHA is the Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing app

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched e-content for various subjects on DIKSHA app. This will be useful for students who are now at home as their classes have been suspended for coronavirus outbreak. Contents for all the subjects from class 6 to class 10 is available in the app. Students can download it and install it in their Android Phone.

DIKSHA is the Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing app which was launched to be a repository for digital school textbooks, among other objectives.

CBSE students should select "CBSE" from the list on DIKSHA app and browse for contents subject wise and topic wise.

The Board has also added subject specific question banks to the app, which is for "Creative and Critical Thinking Practice" for students of class 7 to class 10.

CBSE's e-content strategy is in line with NCERT's e-Pathshala, which is available on UMANG app. It includes e-textbooks for class 1 to class 12 along with supplementary reading material. The app interface is available in English, Hindi and Urdu. The app interface will be available in 22 Indian Languages (VIII Schedule Languages) very soon, as per an official statement. As of January 27, 2020 over 5 crore people have visited the e-Pathshala.

Click here for more Education News