CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Result Expected Soon, Details Here

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 compartment result soon. Once released, students who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download the result on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE Class 12 supplementary result was declared yesterday, August 1, 2025.

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Exam Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, results.cbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "Senior School (Class X) Certificate Examination (Supplementary) Results 2025".

A new page will open.

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card and security pin.

Click on "Submit".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

In Class 12 supplementary examinations this year, 1,43,581 students had registered for the exam, of which 1,38,666 appeared and 53,201 passed, amounting to a pass percentage of 38.36 per cent only.

Once the board declares the Class 10 result, students who find any discrepancy in their marks or result will be apply for re-evaluation or verification on the official website.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates relating to result declaration, re-evaluation dates and mark sheet distribution.