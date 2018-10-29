IIT PAL Videos On NTA Website For JEE Main, NEET UG Preparation

National Testing Agency, which has been given the responsibility to conduct exams like JEE Main, NEET UG etc., has taken extra measures to make sure that all students appearing for the entrance exams have adequate practice. Earlier TPCs were launched which are essentially Test Practice Centres for JEE Main exam.

JEE Main exam will no longer be conducted in offline mode. However, the online mode of the exam might be challenging for students from rural areas or for students with limited or no access to computers. For such students NTA has established a network of TPCs. The TPCs have been operation from September 8, 2018, every Saturday and Sunday.

Students can also approach TPCs for mock test practice.

Now, NTA has also added expert lectures for students on its official website who would be appearing for JEE Main and NEET UG exam in 2019. The lectures are available in video format on the official NTA website.

The lectures have been prepared by IIT Professors and subject experts and are available for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology subjects. These lectures can be beneficial not just for the entrance exam but also for upcoming board exams.

The lectures that have been made available are all IIT-PAL lectures which are also a recommended source of preparation for the JEE Advanced exam which is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered at IITs.

Students must keep in mind these lectures are meant only for clearing concepts and there is no guarantee that questions would be asked from these lectures itself.

