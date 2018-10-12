JEE Advanced 2019 Date Announced, To Be Held Computer Based; Check Details Here

JEE Advanced 2019 examination will be conducted in fully computer based test mode this year

The JEE Advanced 2019 or Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2019 will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019. The entire JEE Advanced 2019 examination will be conducted in fully computer based test mode, said a notification available on the official website of the exam which is being held as the second stage test for the qualification of pursuing graduate level courses in Indian Institutes of Technology or IITs. The minimum academic qualification for appearing in JEE Advanced 2019 is that the candidate must have passed in final examination of Class 12th or equivalent qualifying examination.

Those appearing in these examinations in 2019 can also appear in JEE Advanced 2019 provisionally.

According to the official website of JEE Advanced, jeeadv.ac.in, more information in this regard will be updated soon.

Admission to IITs are conducted in two stages.

The National Testing Agency first conducts Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main.

According to JEE Main notification, all the candidates aspiring to take admission to the undergraduate programs at IITs for the year 2019 will have to appear in the Paper-1 (B. E. /B. Tech.) of JEE Main 2019.

Based on the performance in Paper 1 (B. E. /B. Tech.) of JEE Main 2019, number of top candidates as per the requirement of JEE Advanced -- including all categories -- will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2019.

Admissions to IITs will be based only on category wise All India Rank (AIR) in JEE Advanced), subject to conditions as defined in JEE Advanced 2019 website.

A candidate can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in consecutive years irrespective of whether or not the person passed the qualifying examination.

The candidates, who have attempted JEE Main /JEE Advanced in 2017 or earlier, are not eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2019.

The candidate who had taken admission in any institute other than IITs in 2018 is eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2019 provided that the candidate satisfies other eligibility criteria.

Last year, IIT Kanpur conducted JEE Advanced on May 20, 2018.

