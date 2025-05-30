JEE Advanced 2025 Final Answer Key, Result To Be Out On June 2

JEE Advanced Result 2025 Date: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the result and final answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 on June 2. Those who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Earlier, the response sheet was published on May 22, and the provisional answer key was issued on May 26.

The exam assesses students' eligibility for admission into the IITs. It is considered one of the toughest engineering entrance exams in the country. Candidates who qualify JEE Main and rank among the top 2.5 lakh are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.

The exam includes in-depth and analytical questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. These questions evaluate the problem-solving abilities of the candidates.

JEE Advanced Result 2025: How To Check

Go to the official website of JEE Advanced - jeeadv.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the "JEE Advanced 2025 Result" link.

Enter your user ID and password on the login page.

Once submitted, your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the scorecard for counselling.

JEE Advanced Result 2025: What's Next After Results Are Out

After the result is announced, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin the counselling process for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs). The complete counselling schedule has been released by the authority and is available on its official website.