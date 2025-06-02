JEE Advanced Result 2025 Declared; Direct Link Here

JEE Advanced Result 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has officially declared the JEE Advanced 2025 Result along with the final answer key today, June 2, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance exam can now check their results on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2025 Result: Check Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the official website — jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the “JEE Advanced 2025 Result” link

Step 3. Log in using your user ID and password

Step 4. Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download and print the result for future reference during counselling



JEE Advanced 2025: What Happens After The Result?

With the result out, JoSAA will initiate the counselling and seat allocation process for qualified students. This process is crucial in determining admission to various engineering programs in centrally funded technical institutions.

Students can visit josaa.nic.in to view the complete counselling schedule and register for institute choices.

JEE Advanced 2025: Key Dates for Counselling and Seat Allotment

• Choice Filling Begins: June 2, 2025

• Last Date to Lock Choices: June 12, 2025

• Mock Allotment Round 1: June 9

• Mock Allotment Round 2: June 11

• Final Choice Locking: June 12

• Round 1 Seat Allotment: June 14

• Round 2 Seat Allotment: June 21

• Round 3 Seat Allotment: June 28

• Round 4 Seat Allotment: July 4

• Round 5 Seat Allotment: July 10

• Final Round for IITs/NIT+ Institutes: July 16

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official JoSAA website for updates and to complete each step of the process within the stipulated deadlines to secure their seat in the institution of their choice.