Meet JEE Advanced 2025 Toppers; Counselling Registration Begins Today

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur announced the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 on June 2. The institute has also published the list of top-performing candidates in the Common Rank List (CRL) and across all IIT zones. Candidates who have qualified the exam can now register for the counselling process for admission to the IITs, which begins today.

Top 10 Candidates In CRL

Rajit Gupta - 332 marks

Saksham Jindal - 332 marks

Majid Mujahid Husain - 330 marks

Parth Mandar Vartak - 327 marks

Ujjwal Kesari - 324 marks

Akshat Kumar Chaurasia - 321 marks

Sahil Mukesh Deo - 321 marks

Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya - 319 marks

Arnav Singh - 319 marks

Vadlamudi Lokesh - 317 marks

The JEE Advanced 2025 exam was conducted on May 18 in two sessions - Paper 1 from 9AM to 12PM and Paper 2 from 2.30PM to 5.30PM. The provisional answer key was released on May 25, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until 5PM on May 27.

Minimum Aggregate Marks for Qualification

Common Rank List: 74

OBC-NCL / GEN-EWS: 66

SC / ST / PwD categories: 37

Preparatory Course List: 18

Zone-Wise Toppers

IIT Delhi Zone:

Rajit Gupta, Saksham Jindal, Ujjwal Kesari, Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya, Vedansh Garg

IIT Bombay Zone:

Majid Mujahid Husain, Parth Mandar Vartak, Sahil Mukesh Deo, Arnav Nigam, Mohit Agrawal

IIT Roorkee Zone:

Piusa Das, Arnav Jindal, Ramit Goyal, Keshav Bansal, Cheryl Singla

IIT Hyderabad Zone:

Arnav Singh, Vadlamudi Lokesh, Dharmana Gnana Rutvik Sai, Vangala Ajay Reddy, Avanaganti Anirudh Reddy

IIT Kharagpur Zone:

Devdutta Majhi, Hans Daruka, Aritro Ray, Samyajyoti Biswas, Nabaneet Priyadarshi

IIT Kanpur Zone:

Akshat Kumar Chaurasia, Chirayu Jain, Shreyas Lohiya, Krishna Agrawal, Prayag Tiwari

IIT Guwahati Zone:

Kanishka Chakroborty, Gyan Prakash, Yashvarshan Katiyar, Arjun Verma, Neel Kamal Kumar

Top Female Candidates by Zone

Alice Patel (IIT Bombay)

Larissa (IIT Delhi)

Saumya Shreyasee (IIT Guwahati)

Harshita Goyal (IIT Kanpur)

Devdutta Majhi (IIT Kharagpur)

Korikana Rasagnya (IIT Hyderabad)

Piusa Das (IIT Roorkee)

Rank 1 Candidates By Category

Open (CRL): Rajit Gupta

GEN-EWS: Vangala Ajay Reddy

OBC-NCL: Dharmana Gnana Rutvik Sai

SC: Shreyas Lohiya

ST: Parth Sehra

CRL-PwD: Harshal Gupta

GEN-EWS-PwD: Sugam Kumar Thakur

OBC-NCL-PwD: Varnit Vishwakarma

SC-PwD: Sudhansh

ST-PwD: Yash Goutharia

Candidates can access their scorecards and rank details on the official JEE Advanced website.