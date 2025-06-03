Most Important JEE Advanced Questions For Engineering Aspirants

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has declared the results of JEE Advanced 2025, the highly competitive entrance exam for admissions to India's top engineering institutes. Alongside the results, the final answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 have also been published.
Rajit Gupta has secured the top rank in the Common Rank List (CRL) with a score of 332, followed by Saksham Jindal, who also scored 332 but ranked second based on tie-breaking criteria. Devdutta Majhi, with a CRL of 16, is the top-ranked female candidate this year.
A total of 1,80,422 candidates appeared for both papers of the exam, which was held on May 18 in two shifts - Paper 1 from 9AM to 12 noon, and Paper 2 from 2.30PM to 5.30PM. Of these, 54,378 candidates qualified.
The final answer key can serve as a valuable tool for aspirants to understand the pattern and difficulty level of the exam, which serves as a gateway to the IITs. The provisional answer key was released on May 25, and students were given time till May 27, 5PM to raise objections.
Check Final Answer Key Paper 1 Here
Check Final Answer Key Paper 2 Here
Kanpur Zone Shines
Top scorer from the host zone, Akshat Kumar Chaurasia, secured CRL 6. He is followed by Chirayu Jain (28), Shreyas Lohiya (68), Krishna Agrawal (75), and Prayag Tiwari (112)-all making their mark in the top 150.
Top 10 Performers (CRL)
- Rajit Gupta - 332 marks
- Saksham Jindal - 332 marks
- Majid Mujahid Husain - 330 marks
- Parth Mandar Vartak - 327 marks
- Ujjwal Kesari - 324 marks
- Akshat Kumar Chaurasia - 321 marks
- Sahil Mukesh Deo - 321 marks
- Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya - 319 marks
- Arnav Singh - 319 marks
- Vadlamudi Lokesh - 317 marks
Category-Wise Toppers
- GEN-EWS: Vangala Ajay Reddy
- OBC-NCL: Dharmana Gnana Rutvik Sai
- SC: Shreyas Lohiya
- ST: Parth Sehra
- CRL-PwD: Harshal Gupta
- GEN-EWS-PwD: Sugam Kumar Thakur
- OBC-NCL-PwD: Varnit Vishwakarma
- SC-PwD: Sudhansh
- ST-PwD: Yash Goutharia
- Cut-off Scores (Aggregate Marks)
- CRL: 74
- OBC-NCL / GEN-EWS: 66
- SC / ST / PwD: 37
Candidates can check their results and the final answer key on the official website: jeeadv.ac.in.