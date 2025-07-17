JEE Advanced 2025 Scorecards Released By IIT Kanpur, Here's How to Download

IIT Kanpur has officially released the final JEE Advanced 2025 scorecards on its website, jeeadv.ac.in, on July 17, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download their scorecards by logging in with their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.

These scorecards are crucial for candidates seeking admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and top private engineering institutes across India. The JEE Advanced 2025 result document serves as proof of qualification and will be required during the counselling and admission process for undergraduate engineering programs such as B.Tech.

How To Download JEE Advanced 2025 Scorecard

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the link titled 'JEE Advanced 2025 Result' on the homepage

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and phone number

Your JEE Advanced 2025 result will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard PDF and save it for future reference

The scorecard will contain key details such as the candidate's subject-wise marks, overall score, All India Rank (AIR), and program eligibility.

This year's JEE Advanced exam was conducted by IIT Kanpur and the results were declared on June 2, 2025. Rajit Gupta topped the exam with an impressive 332 out of 360 marks, securing AIR 1 (CRL 1). Saksham Jindal and Majid Mujahid Husain followed him at second and third positions, respectively.

Conducted annually by one of the top IITs or IISc Bangalore, JEE Advanced is the second phase of the Joint Entrance Examination and is open only to the qualifiers from JEE Main. The exam is considered one of the toughest engineering entrance tests in India, acting as a gateway to the country's most prestigious technical institutions.