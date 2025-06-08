JEE Advanced AAT Result 2025 Declared, Check Direct Link To Download

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has declared the results for the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the AAT exam can now check and download their scorecards by visiting the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in.

To access their results, candidates will need to log in using their JEE Advanced 2025 registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number.

Direct Link to Check JEE Advanced AAT Result 2025: jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2025: Admission Eligibility for B.Arch Programme

Candidates who qualify in the JEE Advanced AAT 2025 will be eligible for admission to the Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) programmes offered at the following Indian Institutes of Technology:

IIT BHU, Varanasi

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Roorkee

In addition to passing the AAT, candidates must also meet the minimum marks criteria in their Class 12 board examination. General and OBC category candidates must have secured at least 75 percent marks, while candidates from SC, ST, and PwD categories must have obtained a minimum of 65 percent.

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2025: Seat Allocation Process

Seats in the B.Arch programme will be allotted based on the candidate's category-wise All India Rank (AIR) in JEE Advanced 2025. Only those candidates who have qualified the AAT will be considered for admission through this process.

Steps To Check JEE Advanced AAT Result 2025

Step 1. Visit the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2. Click on the "JEE Advanced AAT Result 2025" link on the homepage.

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new login page.

Step 4. Enter your registration number, date of birth, and password.

Step 5. Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for any updates related to the admission process, counselling schedule, and further instructions issued by the authorities.