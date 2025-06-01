JEE Advanced Result 2025 To Be Announced Tomorrow, Check Steps To Download

JEE Advanced Result 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will announce the result and final answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 tomorrow. Once it is released, student can check their results by visiting the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2025: How To Check Your Result

To access the JEE Advanced 2025 result, candidates must follow these steps:

Step 1. Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2. Click on the link labeled "JEE Advanced 2025 Result" on the homepage.

Step 3. Log in using your user ID and password.

Step 4. Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download and print it for use during counselling and admission procedures.

The result will include the candidate's marks, the Common Rank List (CRL), and the Category Rank List.

Once the JEE Advanced 2025 results are declared, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will initiate the counselling and seat allocation process. This is the next step toward admission into top engineering institutions such as IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs). The detailed counselling schedule has already been made available on JoSAA's official website.

Key Dates For JoSAA Counselling 2025

Registration and Choice Filling: June 3 to June 12

Mock Seat Allotment 1: June 9

Mock Seat Allotment 2: June 11

Final Choice Locking: June 12

Round 1 Allotment: June 14

Round 2 Allotment: June 21

Round 3 Allotment: June 28

Round 4 Allotment: July 4

Round 5 Allotment: July 10

Final Round for IITs/NIT+: July 16

During the counselling process, candidates will be allowed to evaluate their preferences through two mock allotments before locking their final choices by June 12. The first round of seat allotment will be announced on June 14.

Regarded as one of the most challenging engineering entrance exams in India, JEE Advanced assesses candidates' analytical thinking and problem-solving abilities through rigorous questions. These are primarily based on Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, and are designed to test the depth of a student's conceptual understanding.