Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Result 2025: Post Result Allotment Process

The JEE Advanced result is scheduled to be released on June 2, 2025. The final answer key will also be released along with the result. Students can register for the choice of their institute from June 2 to June 12.

JEE Advanced Result 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is scheduled to release the result and the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 tomorrow, June 2, 2025. After the result, students will be required to go through the counselling process and the seat allotment will begin. Once released, candidates will be able to check their result on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced Result 2025: How To Check Your Result?

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the "JEE Advanced 2025 Result" link.

Log in using your user ID and password.

Your Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print your result for the counselling process.

JEE Advanced Result 2025: What Comes After The Result?

Once the result has been declared, Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin the counselling and seat allotment process for students who have cleared the examination.

The counselling and seat allotment processes will determine the students' eligibility to top engineering institutes such as IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs).

Students can check the detailed schedule for the counselling process on JoSAA's official website, josaa.nic.in.

JEE Advanced Result 2025: When Students Can Apply For Counselling and Seat Allotment Process?

Students can register for the choice of their institute from June 2 to June 12, 2025. Here is a list of key dates for the JEE Advanced seat allotment process: