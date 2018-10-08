NTA Begins Form Correction Procedure For JEE Main January 2019 Exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the application form correction process for JEE Main January 2019 exam. The form correction facility can be availed through the official website of NTA and JEE Main 2019. The newly appointed conducting authority had recently released the exam date and shift details for the candidates who have registered for the JEE Main January 2019 exam.

The facility to make corrections in the application form will be available till October 14, 2018, 11:50 pm.

Candidates who have made any error in their application form can use this opportunity to correct their data. Any wrong data may hamper their chances during the counselling process after they qualify the exam, so every candidate is advised to check their data entered in the application form and make any correction in the application form.

However, at this stage, candidates will not be allowed to make any changes to the examination city they chose at the time of application.

Candidates will have to pay the additional fee if applicable while making the correction. The additional fee (if applicable) should be paid by the candidates through Credit/ Debit card/ Net banking and UPI only.

Candidates should be careful while making the corrections as well, since this will be the last chance to make any correction and any wrong information may lead to disqualification at any stage of the JEE Main 2019 exam.

JEE Main January 2019 examination will be conducted from January 6 to January 20, 2019 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and second shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

