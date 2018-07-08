JEE Main 2019 To Be Held Online, Twice By National Testing Agency (NTA): Check Complete Schedule Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) would organise JEE Main 2019 exam twice

Newly formed examination authority, National Testing Agency or NTA will conduct JEE Main twice a year online from 2019 and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has released schedule for both the editions yesterday. According to the schedule fixed by HRD ministry, the JEE Main 2019 examinations will be held in January and April. The detailed notification is yet to be released by the organisers, but it can be expected any time.

JEE Main is being held as an entrance examination for admission to engineering courses and as also a screening test for JEE Advanced, its scores have been used for admission in institutes like IITs and NITs.

According to the latest update, the students will be given 8 different sittings, and candidate can choose any one from those to attend JEE Main 2019 online exams.

The union education minister Prakash Javadekar has told reporters here yesterday that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has started its work and will be conducting various entrance examinations for higher educational Institutions from next academic sessions onwards. The examinations include, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), UGC National Eligibility Test (NET), Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT).

However, the Indian Institutes of Technology would continue to conduct Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced exam.

JEE Main 2019 Complete Dates

JEE Main 2019: January Exam

Online submission of application forms: September 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018

Dates of examination: Between January 6, 2019 to January 20, 2019

Declaration of results: First week of February 2019

JEE Main 2019: April Exam

Online submission of application forms: Second week of February 2019

Dates of examination: Between April 7, 2019 to April 21, 2019

The HRD Minister informed that the examinations for all candidates will be conducted in computer based mode only. He further informed that these examinations will use highly secured IT software and encryption to ensure delivery of tests just in time. This will ensure no leakages and other malpractices.

NEET 2019

The online submission of application forms NEET 2019 January edication would start from October 1 and be on till October 31. The examinations would be held between February 3, 2019 to February 17, 2019 in eight different sittings and candidates can choose any one. The results will be declared in the first week of March 2019.

The online submission of application forms for second phase of NEET 2019 would start from second week of March next year. The examinations would be held between May 12, 2019 to May 26, 2019. The results would be declared in the first week of June.

