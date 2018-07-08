NEET 2019 To Be Conducted Online, Twice By National Testing Agency (NTA): Complete Schedule

National Testing Agency (NTA) to hold NEET 2019 online in two sessions

National Testing Agency (NTA), a national level examination conducting authority will organise NEET 2019 twice in Computer Based Test mode. According to the Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD), Prakash Javadekar, the NTA has started its work and will be conducting various entrance examinations for higher educational Institutions from next academic sessions onwards. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET is conducted as an entrance examination for admission to various medical and allied courses available all across the country except in AIIMSs and JIPMER Pondicherry.

Till now, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been organizing the NEET examination on behalf of Medical Council of India and Ministry of Health, Government of India

NEET 2019 Complete Schedule

NEET 2019 will be conducted twice in online mode. Check NEET 2019 complete schedule here:

NEET 2019 February Exam

Online submission of application forms: October 1, 2018 to October 31, 2018

Dates of examination: Between February 3, 2019 to February 17, 2019

Declaration of results: First week of March 2019

NEET 2019 May Exam

Online submission of application forms: Second week of March 2019

Dates of examination: Between May 12, 2019 to May 26, 2019

JEE Main 2019

JEE Main 2019 will be held twice and check complete schedule here:

The online submission of application forms for JEE Main would begin from September 1 and be on till September 30. The examinations would be held between January 6, 2019 to January 20, 2019 in eight different sittings and candidates can choose any one. The results would be declared in the first week of February 2019.

The online submission of application forms for the second phase of JEE (Mains) would start from second week of February 2019. The examinations would be held between April 7, 2019 to April 21, 2019 in eight different sittings and candidates can choose any one. The results would be declared in the first week of May 2019.

