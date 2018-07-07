New Agency To Conduct JEE Main, NEET Exams Twice From Next Year

NEET, JEE Main syllabus will remain the same, education minister Prakash Javadekar said

Education Minister Prakash Javadekar has announced that the national level engineering and medical entrance examinations - JEE Main and NEET - will be held twice a year from 2019 in online mode. The minister announced this in a press conference in New Delhi today. According to the minister, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET) will be held by newly formed examination conducting agency, National Testing Agency (NTA).

Apart from NEET and JEE Main, NTA will also conduct UGC NET and CMAT exams from now on.

These competitive exams will be held on multiple dates, the minister added.

JEE Main exams will be held in January and April while NEET will be held twice in February and May.

National Testing Agency to conduct NEET, JEE, UGC NET and CMAT exams from now on, the exams will be computer-based. The exams to be conducted on multiple dates. NEET & JEE exams to be conducted 2 times in a year, JEE in Jan & Apr & NEET in Feb and May: Union Minister P Javadekar pic.twitter.com/gJEOYmkk1Z - ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2018

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is currently the nodal agency responsible for organising JEE Main and NEET examinations.

According to the minister, the candidates who will be appearing for these tests will be allowed to use the best score from the examinations in counselling process.

The minister also said that the syllabus and other formalities of the examinations will remain same.

In pursuance of the Budget Announcement 2017-18, the Union Cabinet in its meeting held on November 10, 2018 approved creation of the NTA as an autonomous and self-sustained premier testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in the country.

In order to serve the requirements of the rural students, NTA would locate the centres at sub-district/district level and as far as possible would provide hands-on training to the students.

According to HRD Ministry, NTA will be chaired by an eminent educationist appointed by the ministry. The CEO of NTA will be the Director General to be appointed by the Government and there will be a Board of Governors comprising members from user institutions. The Director General will be assisted by 9 verticals headed by academicians/ experts.

According to a cabinet meeting decision, NTA will be given a one-time grant of Rs.25 crore from the Government of India to start its operation in the first year. Thereafter, it will be financially self-sustainable.

"Establishment of NTA will benefit about 40 lakh students appearing in various entrance examinations. It will relieve CBSE, AICTE and other agencies from responsibility of conducting these entrance examinations, and also bring in high reliability, standardized difficulty level for assessing the aptitude, intelligence and problem solving abilities of the students," said a union cabinet statement earlier.

