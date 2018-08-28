National Testing Agency (NTA)'s Test Practice Centres To Be Active Soon: Official

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct JEE Main, NEET and UGC NET

National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the facility for Test Practice Centres (TPCs) soon on the official website for the students of remote areas to make them familiar with the new pattern of competitive entrance examinations the agency has been assigned to conduct. In a recent reform, the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry has formed NTA to conduct entrance and competitive examinations like UGC NET, JEE (Main) and NEET (UG), which were earlier organised by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

According to an official, 2,775 centres - schools and colleges from across the country - have shown their interest to be part of the TPCs for practicing the exam.

"We will finalise the centres soon. The links provided right now on the official websites are only for trial run," an official from NTA confirmed to NDTV today.

The student registration and practice will be hosted on the officia website of NTA, www.nta.ac.in.

The HRD ministry had earlier announced that the NTA will establish a network of test practice centres for students of rural areas so that everyone will have an opportunity to practice before the exam.

Schools/engineering colleges with computer centres would be identified and kept open on Saturday/Sunday starting from 3rd week of August, said an HRD statement in July.

The statement said any student can use the facility free of charge.

"All tests would be set in a scientific manner with the test items developed jointly by the subject matter experts and psychometricians. Before developing the question papers, the item writers for the exams will be given feedback on the functioning of the previous years' items so that they are able to make test items which are more valid and reliable. All the above mentioned examinations will be held in existing number of languages," HRD statement added.

The registration process for UGC NET and JEE is set to commence from September 1 and will close by September 30.

Apart from these exams, NAT is also authorised to conduct CMAT and GPAT exams.

