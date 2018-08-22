NTA Announces JEE Main Schedule; Registration For JEE Main I Starts Next Week

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for JEE Main. MHRD had earlier announced that JEE Main exam will be conducted twice a year from now on. Yesterday MHRD announced the schedule for both the JEE Main exams. JEE Main I will be conducted in January 2019 and JEE Main II will be conducted in April.

JEE Main will be conducted in online mode and will be conducted in multiple sessions, over the course of two weeks.

The registration for JEE Main I will begin on September 1, 2018 and will continue till September 30, 2018. The admit cards for registered candidates will be available for download from December 17, 2018. The examination will be conducted in multiple sessions from January 6 to January 20, 2019. The result will be announced on January 31, 2019.

The registration for JEE Main II will begin on February 8 and continue till March 7, 2019. The admit cards will be made available for download from March 18, 2019. The computer-based test will be conducted from April 6 to April 20, 2019. The result for JEE Main II will be announced on April 30, 2019.

MHRD had earlier announced that JEE Main will be conducted twice and will be a computer-based test. It also said that out of the two exams, the best score would be used to prepare the merit list of candidates.

